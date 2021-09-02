'Afghanistan's Land Shouldn't Be Used For Terror', MEA Says Evacuation Top 'priority'

The Indian envoy in Qatar on Tuesday met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stankzai and raised India's concern over the use of Afghan soil for anti-India acts and terrorism. Now, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday in its news briefing reiterated its stance and told the media that currently, India's priority lies in the evacuation of stranded Indians in the war-torn nation.

On India's meeting with the Taliban, the MEA revealed that the discussions with the insurgent group also focused on the safety, security, and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan and the travel of Afghan nationals, especially members of minority communities to India.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on the roadmap of further meetings with the Taliban said, "It's not a matter of yes and no. Our aim is that Afghanistan's land shouldn't be used for terror activity of any kind." adding that India is not aware of any detail on what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan.

"As you know we have been prioritizing the evacuation of our nation's people as well as some Afghans who we can bring out. Currently, the Kabul airport is not operational. So I don't have any update that when we would be able to tour more flights. Meanwhile, our special Afghanistan cell continues to operate and is in touch with whoever is in Afghanistan," added External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Opposition slams Centre for talks with Taliban

After India's meeting with the Taliban, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi asked the Government of India if it would add the Taliban to its 'UAPA Terror List'. After Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM leader and spokesperson Waris Pathan too lashed out at the Central Government for holding talks with the Taliban. Pathan took to his Twitter handle and pointed out that while a certain section is targeting the Indian Muslims for their stand against the Taliban, the Centre is holding talks with them.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Omar Abdullah asked the centre to clarify whether the Taliban is a terror organization or not and if not, then will India move to the United Nations (UN) to delist the group from the terror list?

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)