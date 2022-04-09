After 4, BJP Aiming To Hit A Sixer By Winning Himachal & Gujarat, Says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday projected confidence in retaining power in Himachal Pradesh. Amid ignited speculations about Anurag Thakur replacing the incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took potshots at the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party and claimed that it would lose its deposit in Himachal Pradesh just as it did in UP, meaning that they would not even be able to secure one-sixth of the total votes.

Exuding confidence in emerging victorious in the assembly elections scheduled later this year in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said that the BJP will hit a six of victory by the end of this year after winning the aforementioned states. He noted that the party had previously hit a four by winning four states, and now it is aiming at hitting a six.

"BJP will retain power in the state. We've hit a 'Chauka' by winning in 4 states and will hit six by this year-end by winning in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. AAP lost deposits in UP and will lose here in Himachal Pradesh also," the Union Minister stated.

JP Nadda hits out at AAP in home state, inducts AAP’s state President

After fighting the battle of five states, political parties have rushed to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat to begin preparations. AAP recently conducted a Tiranga Yatra to kickstart campaigning in Himachal. The BJP was not behind, as the party’s National President, JP Nadda, also reached the state to commence poll preparations.

JP Nadda, who had served as Himachal’s health and family welfare minister and had been nominated to Rajya Sabha from the state, will be working harder to ensure the saffron party's victory in his state.

JP Nadda gave a big jolt to AAP on Friday by inducting the party’s Himachal Pradesh unit president, Anoop Kesari, in the BJP. Moreover, AAP's general secretary (organization) Satish Thakur and its Una president, Iqbal Singh, also switched allegiance to BJP.

Anurag Thakur, who was rumoured to be behind these inductions, stated that AAP leaders had taken this step against the anti-Himachal Pradesh policies of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

BJP considering rejig after bypoll defeat?

Earlier, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia made tall claims that the BJP was mulling over replacing the incumbent CM with the party’s popular leader from the state - Anurag Thakur, to escape anti-incumbency in the forthcoming polls.

Sisodia’s statement has ignited the rumours surrounding a possible Cabinet rejig in the state. Rumours are rife that the ruling party is deliberating on making organisational changes in the state as they have read the writing on the wall after the by-poll debacle.

Last year, the BJP lost three assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat to the Congress in the by-elections. Ex-CM Virbhadra Singh’s wife won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, which is the hometown of the incumbent CM Jairam Thakur. Questions are also being raised about two cabinet ministers who could not secure leads from their assembly segments in the bypolls. The bypoll defeat had alarmed the saffron party over possible fears of anti-incumbency. Therefore, the party might consider removing ministers who failed to perform.

