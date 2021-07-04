After 5 CMs Formula, Om Prakash Rajbhar Offers To Make Keshav Prasad Maurya UP CM

In a new twist in Uttar Pradesh politics, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar invited Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to join his party. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he asserted that Maurya will become the first CM in the tenure of the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' if the alliance wins the 2022 UP election. This assumes significance amid the recent rift in the state unit of BJP over whether Yogi Adityanath will continue to remain the Chief Minister after the polls.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar remarked, "When BJP was away from power for 14 years, they took the help of the backward classes. First, they caught hold of Om Prakash Rajbhar and then, Anupriya Patel. After this, they brought Keshav Maurya to the forefront. Anupriya Patel and I were told that Keshav Maurya will be the CM."

"When BJP won 325 seats, the Chief Minister was brought from Uttarakhand. Since then, there is a rift that is not going to end. Amit Shah will come here as an observer. Yogi is under the false impression that the leadership will be fought under his leadership," he added.

Asserting that Adityanath's dream of a BJP victory will be thwarted, he reiterated the unique power-sharing formula. Rajbhar explained, "BJP appointed two Deputy CMs after there was a rift over the CM's post. BSP and BJP had done a rehearsal for 6 months in Uttar Pradesh. Rajbhar has given a message to the people. There will be 5 CMs in 5 years and there will be 4 Deputy CMs every year belonging to different castes".

'People have faith in me'

On Wednesday, Rajbhar brandished his credentials as a serious contender in the Uttar Pradesh election. He was a Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019 when they parted ways. "After Babasaheb Ambedkar, Om Prakash Rajbhar is the second person to resign as a Cabinet Minister. People fight elections to become an MLA, MP, or Minister, but Om Prakash Rajbhar continued to fight with the CM even in power for the rights of the poor," he told Republic TV.

While Asaduddin Owaisi had announced that AIMIM is contesting 100 seats in the UP election, Rajbhar countered this by pointing out that the seat allocation is yet to take place. He also ruled any tie-up with BSP. On being asked whether Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav will be a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party supremo revealed that the former shall communicate his decision by July 15.