After AAP Neta, Now JDU's Lalan Singh Insults PM Modi, Calls Him 'imposter' & 'duplicate'

After Gujarat's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Gopal Italia made a casteist slur against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Janata Dal (United) chief Lalan Singh has made derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister by calling him "behrupiya" (imposter) and "duplicate".

Addressing his party member in Patna, Lalan Singh said, "In 2014, PM Modi roamed the country saying he was from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC). There's no EBC in Gujarat, only OBC. When he became Gujarat CM he added his caste to OBC. He's a duplicate, not an original?"

The JDU chief also called PM Modi 'behrupiya'. "Ever heard of behrupiya? This is who he is. The whole party is imposter," Lalan Singh told his party members. He also accused the BJP of being 'anti-reservation'. Singh said, "BJP is against reservation. Remember the 2015 assembly election, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said ‘It’s time to rethink on reservation’. This is the ideology of the Bharatiya Janta Party."

BJP hits out at Lalan Singh

Slamming the JDU chief for his derogatory remarks against PM Modi, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that Lalan Singh has a feudal mindset. Jaiswal said that people like Lalan Singh could not tolerate a person from the EBC category becoming the country's Prime Minister. "Lalan Singh cannot tolerate how an EBC person can become the Prime minister of India," Sanjay Jaiswal told Republic.

Former Bihar deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Modi said that by calling PM Modi a "duplicate", Lalan Singh has insulted the EBCs. "This statement is a testament to the anti-backward feudal mindset of the party," Sushil Modi said. Adding further he said that in the 2014 parliamentary elections, the backward classes of Bihar had shown that they were with PM Modi and not with Nitish Kumar. "

पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री एवं राज्यसभा सदस्य सुशील कुमार मोदी ने कहा कि देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र भाई मोदी के लिए " डुप्लीकेट पिछड़ा" जैसे ओछे शब्द बोल कर जदयू अध्यक्ष ललन सिंह ने अतिपिछड़ों का अपमान किया है। यह बयान पार्टी की पिछड़ा-विरोधी सामंती मानसिकता का प्रमाण है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 14, 2022

Gujarat AAP chief abuses PM Modi

Earlier, Gopal Italia sparked a row by hurling a casteist slur at PM Modi. In a video shared by many BJP leaders, the AAP leader stated, "It is being said that our PM Narendra Modi is a 'neech' person. I don't verify this. But the election is underway here. I want to know from all of you where any PM in the past has done such drama for votes. Such a 'neech' person is doing a roadshow here". Defending Italia, AAP accused BJP of raking up this old video to divert the attention of the people of Gujarat from real issues.