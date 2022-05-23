After 'AC Akhilesh' Dig, SP Ally OP Rajbhar Supports Himanta On 'One Nation One Education'

OP Rajbhar after taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav on Monday on him being too used to 'AC rooms' and not making his presence felt among the people, appreciated Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's remark of having 'One Nation One Education'. It's crucial to note that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented, 'Madrasas should cease to exist' at the programme - Panchajanya - Organiser, Media Mahamanthan 2022. Sarma responded to a reference made by a former chancellor of Maulana Azad University praising him for his decisions to convert all Madrasas in Assam into general education schools.

Praising Sarma's comment on Madrasas, OP Rajbhar said, "Sarma should give free uniform education in his state. If there can be one Nation, one tax, one flag then why should there not be one Nation, one education."

Himanta claimed the children themselves will reject the Madrasa model of education and said, "Till the time this word (Madrasa) exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. If you tell children that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in Madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go,” the audience immediately acknowledged and supported Himanta's remark with a round of applause.

'Muslim children should be taught Quran but at home': Assam CM Sarma

The Assam CM didn't outrightly reject the learning of the Quran but stated that the holy book should be learnt and recited by the Muslim children at home and also said the admission of pupils into Madrasas is a violation of their human rights. When asked about his plans to induct more Muslim children into general schools and universities, he said, "The stress should be on science, maths, biology, botany, zoology. There should be normal education in schools. Religious texts can be taught at home. But in schools, they should study to become doctors, engineers, professors and scientists.”

It's pertinent to note the Guwahati HC in 2022 upheld the Assam Repealing Act 2020 the law which regularises the state-funded Madrasas into regular schools, which was challenged by a group of 13 people in the HC in 2021.

Uttar Pradesh's plan to reform education at Madrasas

On the one hand, where Assam CM Sarma endorses the word 'Madrasa' should cease to exist, in another state Uttar Pradesh the administration is working on making the education better at Madrasas. Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Ansari said on May 1 said, "We are moving in the direction of making Madrasa education better for students. The things that are good will be implemented. Whatever good input the Madrasa board gets, it is put forward. Some things are still in the stage of deliberation, so they should not be considered final. Whatever final decision will be taken, it will be for the benefit of the common people," he said responding to the allegations by the teachers' association after a decision by the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board to teach Urdu, Arabic, Persian and 'Diniyat' (religious teaching) as one subject instead of separate texts.

Rift between OP Rajbhar and Akhilesh Yadav

OP Rajbhar, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and an ally of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party won 6 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. There are speculations he may switch to BJP as he has been running unhappy with the SP supremo since the dismal show in the assembly elections.

On May 22, Rajbhar jibed at Akhilesh Yadav and said he needs to go out more, "Akhilesh Yadav has become too used to air-conditioned rooms. His party leaders complain that he does not meet anyone. He should venture out more often to constituencies. When SP leaders meet me, they tell me to advise Akhilesh to venture out. They ask me to tell their leader to come out of the house and meet people. Yadav should come out and meet people and know their issues. He should come out and work to strengthen his organisation and do meetings."

