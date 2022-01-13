After AIMPLB, Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti Oppose Surya Namaskar Move

Echoing AIMPLB, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah expressed their discontent with the Central government's Surya Namaskar program alleging a 'communal mindset'. Taking to Twitter PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed that Surya Namaskar was 'laden with religious connotations' and alleged that by issuing orders asking students and staff to perform it, the government was showing its 'communal mindset'.

National Conference vice chairman Omar Abdullah also opposed the Centre's announcement claiming that 'Muslim students' were being forced to take part in Makar Sankranti and yoga programs. "Would the BJP be happy if a similar order was issued to order non-Muslim students to celebrate Eid?" he asked.

The outrage by the J&K leaders came after order was reportedly issued by the government asking the UT to organize large-scale virtual Surya Namaskar programs on January 14 (Makar Sankranti) as a part of its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

GOIs PR misadventures aim to demean & collectively humiliate Kashmiris.Forcing students & staff to perform suryanamaskars by issuing orders despite their obvious discomfort with imposition of something laden with religious connotations gives an insight into their communal mindset https://t.co/tgk9xidZz0 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 13, 2022

Why should Muslim students be forced to do anything, including yoga, to celebrate Makar Sankranti?Makar Sankranti is a festival & to celebrate it or not must be a personal choice. Would the BJP be happy if a similar order was issued to order non-Muslim students to celebrate Eid? https://t.co/n6luhwSm1J — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 13, 2022

AIMPLB calls Centre’s push for Surya Namaskar program in schools 'unconstitutional'

The Ministry of AYUSH has launched the Surya Namaskar program with the aim to create a culture of fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Yogasana. The program is being organized in schools across the country between January 1 to February 20 to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The Ministry is hopeful to see more than a crore people's participation against the target of 75 lakh, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"For those who can participate in the project, the yogic practice of Surya Namaskar which literally means 'sun salutation’ is slated for 21 days for 13 times a day. The project will last from 1 January–20 February 2022," the government said in a statement.

However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has opposed the move, saying 'Surya Namaskar' is a form of Surya puja (worship of the sun) and Islam does not allow it. Defying all logic, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of AIMPLB said in a statement that India is a secular nation and the customs of the majority community cannot be 'imposed' on all religions. He called on Muslim students to boycott the Surya Namaskar program.

