After AIUDF, Another Congress Ally BPF Moves Candidates Out Of Assam Over 'poaching' Fears

The Congress-led Mahajot alliance appears to be in tatters with growing fears over ‘poaching’ of candidates by the ruling BJP even as the counting of votes is just three weeks away in Assam. Two days after the All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) sent its MLAs to Rajasthan over fears of possible ‘horse-trading’ by the ruling BJP, another Congress ally, Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) has done the same with its poll candidates.

While it is not clear where the BPF candidates have been sent, reports claim that 10 of them were taken to neighbouring Bhutan on Saturday and could stay there till results are announced on May 2. Others were reportedly taken to Nepal. Moreover, some of the BPF’s elected members of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) have also been sent abroad, it added.

Polling for the 126-seat Assam assembly, which was held in three phases concluded on April 1. The main parties contesting for power include the BJP-led ‘mitrajot’ (an alliance of friends) and the Congress-led 10-party ‘mahajot’ (grand alliance).

BPF, which was part of the BJP-led government in the state, switched to the Congress camp this time and contested from 12 seats, mainly in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Lower Assam. Winning the 12 seats in 2011, the party had three cabinet ministers in the Sarbananda Sonowal government.

However, this time, BPF suffered a setback even before polling when its Tamulpur candidate Rangja Khungur Basumatary retired from the contest six days before the third phase of polling and joined the BJP.

On April 9, three days after the third phase of polling ended in Assam, the AIUDF which contested 20 seats, took 18 of their candidates to Rajasthan. While the reason stated for the trip was a pilgrimage to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, party leaders admitted that the move was prompted by fear of their candidates being ‘influenced’ by the BJP ahead of counting.

‘Lack of confidence in candidates’

Reacting to the developments, the BJP snubbed the move by Congress allies as ‘drama’ and expressed confidence in returning to power with its allies - Asom Gana Parishad and UPPL.

BJP spokesperson Subhash Dutta said the move by AIUDF and the BDF shows their own lack of confidence in their candidates. He said Congress partners are resorting to such antics as they are certain of losing. He exuded confidence that the ‘mitrajot’ would come back to power with a comfortable majority.