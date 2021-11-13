After Akhilesh Yadav, JDU MLC Claims 'Jinnah A Great Freedom Fighter Of United India'

After Akhilesh Yadav, now JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar has termed Pakistan founder 'a great freedom fighter of united India'. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Anwar claimed that while the partition was unfortunate, he did not want to 'disrespect any other freedom fighter'. Recently, ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav's praise for Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah shocked all.

JD(U): 'Jinnah was a great freedom fighter'

MA Jinnah was a great freedom fighter of united India. Unfortunate that his role in partition of India was big. Divide&rule politics of Congress led to the partition of India. We respect Mahatma Gandhi.We also don't want to disrespect any other freedom fighter:Khalid Anwar, JD(U) pic.twitter.com/71aY2GfG4d — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

Previously, Bihar CM and JD(U) founder Nitish Kumar refrained from condemning Akhilesh Yadav's remark on Jinnah. Speaking to the media on Monday, Kumar opined that many individuals had played their unique role during the movement for Indian independence. He indicated that their contribution remains significant and should not be undermined because of the partition that took place later.

Akhilesh Yadav raises Jinnah

On Sunday, while campaigning for the UP Assembly polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought for India's independence. Addressing a public rally in Hardoi, he spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah in the same breath citing that they all became barristers after studying in the same place- a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

He said, "Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became a barrister. They studied at the same place. They became barristers. They fought for India's freedom. They didn't refrain from taking part in any kind of struggle."

After Yadav, BSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar raised the Jinnah card in election-bound Uttar Pradesh. hrowing weight behind Akhilesh Yadav's disputed remarks, Rajbhar opined that India's partition would have never happened if Jinnah was made the first Prime Minister of India. He claimed that both former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee and his then Deputy LK Advani concurred with the idea that Jinnah should have been the first Indian PM.