After Alleging China-Pak Behind Farmers' Stir, Danve Says Remarks Were 'misinterpreted'

After claiming a Pakistan-China conspiracy in the farmers' protest, Union Minister of State for Food and Public DistributionRaosaheb Danve on Tuesday claimed that his comments had been 'misinterpreted' for the sake of news adding that he was a 'true farmer' of the country. The Union Minister of State for Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Danve’s remark on farmers’ protests had faced massive backlash after the leader claimed that the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s new Farm Laws was being instigated by China and Pakistan.

"I am a true farmer and no one, including myself, can say anything critical against farmers of this country. Earlier the media had shown me driving a bullock cart and feeding fodder to cattle. My statement was misinterpreted for sake of news that the two neighbouring countries were behind the protests," said Danve.

Pak-China conspiracy in farmers' stir: Danve

While speaking at the inauguration of a health centre at Kolte Takli in Maharashtra's Jalna district, Raosaheb Danve alleged China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers. He also stated that the farmers were being misled over the news laws in the same way that Muslims were earlier misled over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand behind this. Muslims in this country were incited first. What was said (to them)? That NRC is coming, CAA is coming and Muslims will have to leave this country in six months. Did a single Muslim leave? Those efforts didn't succeed and now farmers are being told that they will face losses. This is the conspiracy of other countries," Danve claimed.

His remarks had been strongly condemned by Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Maharashtra minister Bacchu Kadu who had threatened to 'enter his house to beat him up.'

