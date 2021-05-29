After Amarinder-Sidhu Conflict, Congress Sets Up 3-member Panel To Resolve Internal Issues

Taking lessons from the recent face-off between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Sidhu and party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress party on Friday set up a three-member to resolve internal issues and to strengthen the party. The panel which has been set by Congress President Sonia Gandhi comprises Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as chairman and AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and J P Aggarwal.

Committee to stretch Punjab Congress ahead of 2022 polls

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who is a member of the panel said that its primary goal was to strengthen the state government in Punjab. The committee is expected to meet at the party headquarters on Saturday and is expected to smoothen out any internal rifts, factionalism, and infighting in Punjab Congress ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in the state.

"Our primary mandate is to strengthen the government and the party at the grassroots level and to help unite the Congress in Punjab and ensure its victory in the 2022 assembly polls," Rawat told PTI.

He also stated that the panel would urge the leaders in Punjab not to air their grievances and views against each other in public and in the media. "We would be talking to former party presidents and other key leaders in Punjab on how to strengthen the party and resolve any differences among state leaders," he added.

Face-off between Amarinder Singh & Sidhu

While the tiff between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh is long-standing, it escalated recently after the two fired salvos at each other in public and on social media. This has even led to an open request by the cricketer-turned-politician for an intervention of the Congress High Command.

Recently, Sidhu’s confidante- Congress MLA Pargat Singh addressed a press conference and alleged that Capt sent his OSD to threaten him to withdraw his support from Sidhu. This was followed by a meeting by a group of ministers and MLAs who allegedly gathered against the CM to 'prepare a strategy'. Meanwhile, Singh has dared Sidhu to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls remarking that he will lose his deposit. He has also alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician wanted to join another party.