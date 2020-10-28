After Arrest, BJP's Kushboo Sundar Dares Thol Thirumavalavan Over Manusmriti Remark

BJP leader Kushboo Sundar on Tuesday dared VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan to speak to her face-to-face over his controversial statements on women wherein he claimed to be quoting Manusmriti. Kushboo, who was arrested on her way to protest at Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu, has said that she was detained by the Mamallapuram Police for security reasons, as to avoid any clashes with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi members.

"Even the police knows some problem will be caused by the VCK, that's why they had kept detained me as a safety precaution. If you dare, come right now and deal with me face to face. This rowdyism, goodaism, will not do good for us, or for Tamil Nadu," the newly inducted BJP leader told Republic TV.

Kushboo Sundar said she was not protesting on behalf of BJP but for all the women. She attacked Thol Thirumavalavan for calling himself a follower of Dr BR Ambedkar while citing from scriptures that were written thousands of years ago.

READ | Kushboo Sundar Arrested As BJP-VCK Face-off Over 'Manusmriti' Reading; 'Won't Bow Down'

'Preach from home first'

"We're living in a country, which is being run by the Constitution overseen by BR Ambedkar. Isn't he a follower of Ambedkar? The Constitution says so many things for the benefit of women, but he decides to see this from the script that was written 3,000 years back?" she said.

"Manusmriti says a man should be a protector of women, be it a father, brother or friend. He doesn't see all that? He reads only two lines from the scriptures. Please start preaching from home first and then come to preach others," she added.

READ | TN BJP Women's Wing Cadres Hold Protest Against VCK Leader's Manusmriti' Reading

Kushboo said the VCK chief should stop calling himself a follower of Ambedkar if he likes to talk about century-old scriptures that degraded women. Speaking of her arrest on Tuesday, the BJP leader said that the police had received information about possible 'attacks' by the VCK workers, so they had to arrest her at the entrance of Chengalpattu district.

"I don't blame them but we will definitely continue to protest. We want Thol Thirumavalan to apologise, not to BJP but to every Indian woman for his statement. Until then, we will continue to protest," Kushboo concluded.

READ | Hindu Scriptures And Manusmriti Says Women Are Prostitutes': VCK Chief Thol. Thirumavalava

VCK-BJP spar over Manusmriti

BJP leaders had protested against the VCK leader when he was going to attend a wedding and demanded his apology over his controversial statement on women quoting Manusmriti. VCK raised counter slogans and the groups nearly came to blows, when police arrested the BJP workers and took them in a van. Police stated that VCK workers pelted stones at the van. The BJP had then announced a protest on Tuesday.

A controversy had erupted over VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s statements that ‘Hindu scriptures and Manusmritis say women are prostitutes' while he was speaking at an online seminar organised by a Periyarist group.

The politician also said, "If one were to look at how women are valued in Sanatana Dharma… how they are treated, how they are being suppressed for time immemorial, how they are being exploited… what does Sanatana Dharma say about women?"

READ | BJP, VCK Cadres Nearly Come To Blows In TN Over 'Manusmriti'