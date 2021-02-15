After Attack On BJP's Babu Master, 2 Arrested By West Bengal Police In North 24 Parganas

A day after former TMC leader turned BJP leader Babu Master was attacked, two people have now been arrested by West Bengal police in connection with the assault. They have been arrested from the Minakha area of North 24 Parganas.

READ | After Tapas Roy, TMC Min Bats For Left-Cong Rule In Bengal; Appeals Voters To 'desert BJP

READ | West Bengal: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar's Car Attacked; Leader Suspects TMC Conspiracy

Babu Master Attacked

BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master received splinter injuries when miscreants attacked his car in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said. Gazi was on his way to Kolkata when miscreants attacked his car with crude bombs on Basanti Highway on Saturday, they said. Gazi and his driver received splinter injuries in the attack. Both have been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. Doctors said Gazi is out of danger but will be under observation. The police said they are investigating the matter. Gazi had recently joined the BJP. He was earlier with the Trinamool Congress. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited Babu Master at hospital on Saturday evening. He alleged that criminal elements of Trinamool Congress attacked Babu Master.



"Earlier this evening, visited my friend Babu Master in the Hospital. He was mercilessly attacked by criminal elements from the AITC official ...," Adhikari tweeted. Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick denied Adhikari's allegations on the attack.

READ | TMC Calls Dinesh Trivedi Ungrateful; Says 'would Win Elections Because Of Mamata's Image'

READ | Dinesh Trivedi Claims 'TMC Outsourced To Prashant Kishor', Rejects Opportunism Charge