'After Ayodhya And Kashi, Work On To Develop Mathura Too', Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the BJP has kept its word on building the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said that after Kashi, efforts are on to boost development works in Mathura too.

Addressing public meetings during the BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra in Farrukhabad and Amroha, Adityanath said that the SP, BSP and the Congress would not have built the Ram temple in Ayodhya and that his government has respected people's faith as well as worked for their development.

"We did what we said. We had said that we will start the work of construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Modi ji has started the work. You are all happy," the firebrand BJP leader said.

"Now Lord Vishwanath's Dham in Kashi (Varanasi) is being built in a grand manner, so how can Mathura-Vrindavan be left behind. We have started giving a new impetus to development works in the area by forming Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad," he said in Amroha.

Hindu outfits that were at the forefront of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Ayodhya have been campaigning to reclaim the temples in Kashi as well as in Mathura, considered the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

"For the SP and BSP chief Mayawati, their own families were the state... For the BJP, the state's population of 25 crore is its family. It has made plans keeping the prosperity of this family (state) in mind," Adityanath said.

Attacking the opponents, he said, "Babua, bua, and brother and sister were not seen during the Corona crisis. Now when they come to ask for votes, seek answers from them. Ask them why houses and free ration were not available to the poor during their governments."

Image: PTI