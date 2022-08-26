Trouble mounts for the Indian National Congress following resignation of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad from all party positions on Friday. As per media sources, a major split within Congress might be witnessed soon as more national-level leaders are expected to tender their resignations. Notably, all the senior G-23 leaders are in touch with Ghulam Nabi Azad and will meet him in New Delhi today.

Major split in congress expected?

Republic TV has learnt that after Azad's public resignation, there are more leaders who might resign and that too not only from Jammu and Kashmir but, senior leaders from across the states. Former MLC and MLA Diwsar Mohammad Amin Bhat also resigned from the party posts including the primary membership of Congress, as per sources. He was one of the close aides of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

There are some speculations that Senior Congress leader Chaudhary Mohammad Akram spoke to Ghulam Nabi Azad today and is also expected to resign soon. It is pertinent to mention that when Azad rejected the offer to become Campaign Committee chairman of Congress for the upcoming J&K Assembly polls, Choudhary Mohd Akram along with MLAs Gulzar Ahmed Wani, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, and GM Saroori also refused to accept to take up their new roles in Congress.

‘Rahul Demolished Party’: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s in his 5 Page Resignation

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today quit the party with launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi blaming leader's "childish behaviour", and "immaturity" as the reasons behind the failure of the party. He added that all the experienced senior leaders were sidelined and important decisions were being taken by "inexperienced sycophants" or "Rahul's Security guards". He also highlighted the electoral downslide of Congress. Azad contended that the situation worsened after the 2019 Lok Sabha election when Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim president of the party.

"Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics & particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him. All the senior and experienced leaders were sidelined as a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party". "One of the most glaring examples of his (Rahul Gandhi) immaturity was the tearing up of the government ordinance in the full glare of the media. This childish behaviour completely subverted the authority of the government of India and caused the significant defeat of the UPA government in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections", Azad's letter stated.

"Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished institutional integrity of UPA govt now got applied to INC. While you're just a nominal figure heard all the important decisions were being taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards & PAs", he added.

(Image: PTI/ANI)