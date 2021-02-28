After Azad, Rashid Alvi Praises BJP's 'groundwork For Polls'; Says 'Congress Must Do Same'

Echoing Ghulam Nabi Azad, another Congress veteran Rashi Alvi on Sunday, appreciated the efforts BJP puts in its election campaign - be it state-level or civic polls. Alvi said that the ground-level efforts BJP puts in polls is remarkable, adding that Congress too much focus and draw a strategy to win. Earlier in day, former Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad highlighted PM Modi's quality of being true to his roots and not shying away from his 'reality' at a Jammu rally.

"Every party has a grassroots leader. BJP fights every election in the same manner. Be it a small election or the genral. The efforts & hard work their leadership puts in is remarkable. It is not just about leadership. Everyone in the party has to focus to win. We have to sit down & draw a strategy for win," said Alvi when asked about Azad's praise for PM Modi.

Stating that BJP focused all its efforts in spreading hatred, Alvi said that Congress must do the same to spread love. He said, "The hard work they put in to spread hatred, we have to put the same amount of hard work to spread love. We have formed govts and won elections under Sonia Gandhi."

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's absence from the 'Brigade rally' in Kolkata, he said, "I don't know what Rahul Gandhi said but every person from UP is intelligent & secular. We should not divide people. Congress never divides people. This is BJP's work to divide people."

Reacting to all the praises heaped on PM Modi and BJP, Congress-turned-BJP leader Khushboo Sundar said, "I am happy that senior leaders are coming out now and praising pm. The country has to move forward. The country has to stand together. There should not be pity politics. It is very important for leaders to come out and speak whatever is true. When I was in congress, I appreciated the nep, triple talaq."

Addressing a rally in Jammu Azad was all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Jammu. Praising Modi for being true to his roots, he said it was something which he really liked despite being rivals on political grounds. Weeks ago, the Prime Minister had also broken the barrier of political rivalry as he bid an emotional farewell to former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad just before his term as a Rajya Sabha MP expired. Some of the '23 dissenters' led by Ghulam Nabi Azad along with Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal held a 'Shanti Sammelan' in Jammu, as part of a 3-day visit in Jammu to chalk out the future course of action and hold several public meetings.

On February 9, PM Modi recalled his interaction with Ghulam Nabi Azad after a grenade attack on Gujarati tourists in J&K in 2006, during his emotional farewell to the veteran Congress leader. Azad, who was serving as the J&K CM, immediately called Modi after the incident. Talking about their conversation, the PM mentioned that the senior Congress leader's tears would not stop. Afterwards, the then Chief Minister of J&K called him from the aircraft when the bodies of the terror victims were sent back and stayed in touch till the plane landed in Gujarat.

