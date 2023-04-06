After Bandi Sanjay's Arrest, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender Served Notice In SSC Paper Leak Case

The SSC Paper Leak Case is still developing and taking unexpected turns. The Telangana police detained BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on April 5, 2023. The police have issued a notice to Huzurabad BJP MLA Etela Rajendra in connection with the controversial case, according to the most recent development.

In accordance with CrPC 90 and 160, Warangal police served notice to Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, asking him to appear for interrogation in connection with the SSC paper leak case on Friday at 11 am at the Warangal DCP central zone office.

A sub-inspector delivered the notices to the MLA at his home in Shamirpet. Moreover, Raju and Narender, his two personal assistants, also received notices from the Warangal police.

Hyderabad, Telangana | Police have issued notice to BJP MLA Eatala Rajender under section 91/ 160 of CrPC in connection with the SSC paper leak case in which BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay and others were arrested on Wednesday and were sent to Judicial custody.



Police asked… — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

T Harish Rao, BRS leader and the state's finance minister, said that the state BJP president was also responsible for the leak of the Telugu exam paper on Monday in Tandur.

The BJP had called for statewide rallies against the arrest of the party's state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, but on Wednesday the Telangana police detained BJP MLAs Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender as well as other politicians.

As a large group of BJP members arrived at the police station to protest Sanjay's arrest, the area outside the station became tense. When demonstrators attempted to push through the police perimeter and go closer to the police station, a fight broke out and a number of demonstrators were detained.

At Shameerpet, a neighbourhood outside of Hyderabad, Eatala Rajender was taken into custody by the police and the MLA was brought into jail as a precaution. Rajender questioned why the police had detained him when he was on his way to the BJP office.

Fear is real in BRS.!



First they stop me from conducting press meet & now arrest me late in night.



My only mistake is to Question BRS govt on its wrong doings.



Do not stop questioning BRS even if I am jailed.



Jai Sri Ram !

Bharat Mata ki Jai !

Jai Telangana ! ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/hzdHtwVIoR — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 4, 2023

In the meantime, the BJP organised demonstrations throughout the state to oppose Sanjay's arrest. The BRS government was the target of the slogans of the protestors.

H. Kishan Reddy, the union minister of tourism and culture, has condemned Sanjay's arrest. He also called Director General of Police Anjani Kumar to inquire about the incident that led to his detention. The police chief promised that information about the case would be made available soon.