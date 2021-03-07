After Being Denied A Ticket In Upcoming Polls, TMC MLA Sonali Guha Hints At Joining BJP

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, another Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sonali Guha said that she is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The four-time MLA from Satgachia in South 24 Parganas, Guha decided to switch after her name was not mentioned in the first list of TMC candidates for the ensuing Bengal polls.

MLA Sonali Guha said, "If Mamata didi can leave me so why can't I? I called up Mukul Roy and said that I won't contest elections but need a respectable post. He agreed. I will definitely join BJP."

It should be noted that so far over 20 ministers an MLAs have been dropped from TMC candidacy for the Assembly elections. These include big names like those of the state's Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Land Minister Abdul Rajjak Molla and Agriculture Minister Purnendu Basu.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim's son-in-law, Yasser Haidar served ties with TMC after expressing disappointment over the party's candidate list. Haidar announced his resignation in a long Facebook post, where he thanked his fellow party members, whom he referred to as an "extended family," for giving him the opportunity to serve the people.

TMC leaders protest over being denied ticket

Several Trinamool Congress leaders upset over being denied a ticket for the West Bengal assembly elections voiced their anguish against the party with protests breaking out at a few places. Supporters of TMC leaders angered by the candidates' list torched chairs outside the party office in North 24 Parganas, took to the streets and blocked the highway in protest against the party leadership.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced the list of TMC candidates for the state elections. Banerjee herself has vacated her seat Bhabanipur and declared that she will be contesting the elections from Nandigram. As many as 27 sitting MLAs of the Trinamool Congress were denied a ticket. The party decided to give tickets to 50 women candidates, 42 Muslim candidates, 79 SC candidates, and 17 ST candidates.

Elections are scheduled to be held in 8 phases in West Bengal starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

