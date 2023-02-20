After BJP, AAP Hits Out At Cong For Tytler’s AICC Elevation; 'Insensitivity Towards Sikhs'

After BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has now slammed the Congress party for including the name of tainted Congress leader and an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots Jagdish Tytler in the delegates team of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in the plenary session, scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh from Friday, February 24.

Hitting out at the grand old party for the brazen display of insensitivity towards the Sikh community, Chadha claimed that there is a 'pathological dislike' for Sikhs in Congress' DNA. Sharing the list of AICC’s elected and co-opted AICC delegates ahead of the Plenary Session, the AAP leader said, “Another promotion for Jagdish Tytler.”

With another promotion for Jagdish Tytler, Congress' message for Sikhs is clear - that it will continue to indulge in a brazen display of insensitivity towards Sikhs. Like I said earlier, a pathological dislike for Sikhs is in Congress' DNA. pic.twitter.com/DZzSZrMh81 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 20, 2023

Chaddha’s comments came after Congress included the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused and appointed him as an elected member of the AICC in its Plenary Session. Notably, Tytler was placed at number 13 on the 60-member list, of which 36 party leaders are elected, while 24 others are co-opted.

BJP attacks Congress for Tytler’s elevation

Attacking Congress over the elevation of 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler in the elected members of the AICC, the BJP alleged that people like Tytler who are repeatedly engaged in breaking the law and stoking up hatred are the 'backbone' of the Congress party.

“Jagdish Tytler, the leader who spread maximum hatred during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has been made an elected member of AICC today. Not wrong to say that accused like Tytler who spread hatred, violate laws and indulge in the massacre are the spinal cord of Congress,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Bhatia added, “Last year Sonia Gandhi gave a seat to Jagdish Tytler in the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. She was then the chief of the committee. Jagdish Tytler was looking after the arrangements of the 'Bharat Todo Yatra' when it reached Delhi.”

Tytler appointed as AICC elected member

The Congress party attracted huge criticism after it officially elected the accused in the 1982 anti-Sikh riots in the delegates team of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The Congress party’s move came after Tytler was appointed as the star campaigner for the party during the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) polls.

Notably, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in December last year withdrew from the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra after the party attracted huge criticism for his indulgence in the event. Speaking on his absence, Tytler said, “Rahul Gandhi's mission is more important than anything else. That's why I have decided not to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”