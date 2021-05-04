After BJP & Left, Congress Alleges Victory Violence By TMC And 'Jungle Raj Under Mamata'

After the Left also slammed CM Mamaya Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the post-poll violence allegedly unleashed in the state, the Congress party also attacked TMC over the "lawlessness". Taking to his official Twitter handle, former MoS & Congress leader Jitin Prasada shared his fellow party leader Sourav Prosad's tweet, containing visuals of the violence unleashed by the TMC. Stating that even women and children are not spared, Jitin Prasada said, "I am sure the people of West Bengal did not vote for this lawlessness."

The post poll violence that has been unleashed by the TMC on the Congress workers is unacceptable. Even women and children are not spared. I’m sure the people of West Bengal did not vote for this lawlessness.

@INCWestBengal @INCIndia https://t.co/uNZ6H1mLZP — Jitin Prasada à¤œà¤¿à¤¤à¤¿à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¸à¤¾à¤¦ (@JitinPrasada) May 4, 2021

Congress alleges political violence by TMC in Bengal

Political Violence of Mamata Banerjee.



Our Chhatra Parishad activists Mir Sahin attacked by TMC goons, they assaults & beaten his family very badly (Children to Women), vandalised everything in his home.



In which jungle raj we are living under the regime of Mamata Banerjee?

1/2 pic.twitter.com/nRr6cf8KVP — Sourav Prosad (@SouravProsad1) May 3, 2021

Informing that Bengal's Congress unit's Chhatra Parishad activist Mir Sahin was attacked by the TMC goons, Congress leader Sourav Prosad said that in the incidence of violence, the goons assaulted and beat his family, including children and women very badly. Stating that the TMC goons had vandalised everything in the party's activist's house, Prosad questioned, "In which jungle raj we are living under the regime of Mamata Banerjee?"

Remarking that after coming back to power, this is how the TMC goons plan to curb dissent, the Congress leader in his tweet said, "Where the Opposition is thus going to be the victim of political violence after the vote. Shame on Mamata Banerjee."

Left alleges attack by TMC workers

Earlier during the day, the Left had slammed CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Communist Party of India (Marxist) Secretary-General Sitaram Yechury had taken to his official Twitter handle and condemned the TMC over the reports of "gruesome violence" in Bengal after the party won the Assembly elections.

Are these reports of gruesome violence in Bengal TMC’s ‘victory celebrations’?Condemnable.

Will be resisted & rebuffed.

Instead of focusing on combating the pandemic TMC unleashes such mayhem.

CPI(M), as always, will be with the people to protect, assist, providing relief. pic.twitter.com/zZUSfNH4wn — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 3, 2021

Stating that such violence is condemnable, Sitaram Yechury said that it will not only be resisted but rebuffed as well. Remarking that instead of combating the current pandemic crisis in the state, he said that the TMC has unleashed such mayhem. CPI(M), as always, will be with the people to protect, assist and providing relief, he added.

BJP alleges violence

The BJP has claimed that multiple party workers have been killed in violence after the declaration of results. The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state". Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda has commenced a two-day visit to WB. While TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights", Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful and has since called for a high-level meeting. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has moved the Supreme Court for a CBI probe into the violence and for the state government to furnish details of action taken.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra opined that such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history. Claiming that "Bengal is burning", he reckoned that TMC should show graciousness after winning the election. He extended solidarity with BJP workers and the 2.28 crore people who have voted for the party in the 2021 Assembly election.

BJP's Sambit Patra remarked, "2.28 crore Bengalis voted for BJP. Is it not their democratic right to vote for a political party of their choice? Will Mamata-TMC govt take care of them? Do they have no democratic right?"

Assembly polls in West Bengal

After a hard-fought election campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. While the JP Nadda-led party won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%. While the ruling party bettered its performance compared to 2016, it suffered a minor blip as WB CM Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram to her BJP opponent Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee will take oath as the CM for the third time on May 5.

