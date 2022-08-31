SHOCKING: After BJP, Now JDS Leader Defends Meeting POCSO Accused Murugha Mutt Seer

In recent days, more and more political leaders are seen flocking to Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the Karnataka seer who is accused of sexually assaulting minors. While BJP MLA GH Thippareddy met Sharanaru on Tuesday, a Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader KC Veerendra Pappi paid a visit to the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) accused Murugha Mutt seer on Wednesday.

JDS leader defends meeting POCSO accused Murugha Mutt seer

While addressing the media the JDS leader claimed he met the seer as the director and member of SJM Math Chitradurga and is just following his duties. He also defended the Muruga Mutt pontiff and stated it's hard to believe that a person of such a high stature can commit such a crime. The investigation will reveal the truth, he added

"We did not speak specifically about anything. We met like how we do on a regular basis. There is no relation to vote bank politics and I do not want those kinds of favours. I am the Director and a member of the SJM Math Chitradurga and I take part in all the important discussions whenever required. Please try to understand that we will only get to know the truth when the investigation is completed. Yes, allegations have been levelled against the Seer." "I am the director and member of SJM Vidhyapeeth and because of the designation, I had to meet him. I have not spoken about the incident to the seer. I am only performing my responsibility as Vidhyapeeth's director. There is nothing else to the meeting. It is my request that the media act responsibly. The mutt has a lot of significance and history. We do not believe that a person of his stature would commit such an act. However, the allegations have been made by the children. Let the investigation reveal the truth".

Karnataka | JD(S) leader KC Veerendra arrives at Sri Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga.



The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been accused of sexually assaulting minors.

On August 29, a case of sexual assault on children was registered against pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru where he has been accused of allegedly sexually abusing two high school girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt. The two female students then approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident. Based on a complaint by the NGO, Mysuru city police registered a case under the POCSO Act. An FIR has been registered against five people including Shivamurthy Murugha.

Moments after being booked, Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, held a briefing where he dismissed the allegations against him. He denounced the charges against him as 'conspiracy' and made an appeal to his supporters to not pay heed to the rumours.

BJP MLA Meets Karnataka Seer Amid POCSO Case

On August 30, Republic TV confronted a BJP MLA GH Thippareddy, who visited Murugha Mutt in Karnataka to meet the accused seer. In his defense, the BJP MLA stated that he has always been a follower of the mutt and his visit is not going to influence or interfere with the case in any way. He added that he wishes to meet the children as well if the law will allow it. He later assured that whom so ever will be found guilty will be punished as per the law.

"Our CM Basavaraj Bommai and former CM B. S. Yediyurappa have already assured that nobody will interfere in this case. Whoever will be found guilty as per the law will be punished, there will be no interference. Since my childhood, I have followed this man and just visited here to meet him. I went inside, sat for 10 to 15 minutes, and left". "At the same time, if you ask me, why am I not meeting the children then the answer is I will if I am allowed. I am concerned. Numerous incidents will happen in my constituency, and it's my duty to visit. If Swamy Ji is found guilty I will never meet him again", BJP MLA told Republic.

