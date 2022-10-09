Last Updated:

After 'bow & Arrow' Setback, Uddhav Camp Considers 3 Symbols For Andheri East Bypoll

According to sources, the Uddhav faction is looking out for options like a torch, Trishul and the rising sun to be in the Andher East Assembly bypoll.

Kamal Joshi

After the Election Commission (EC) barred both factions of Shiv Sena from using the party name and its symbol, Uddhav Thackeray's camp on Sunday held a meeting and discussed the symbol issue.

According to sources, the Uddhav faction is looking out for options like a torch, Trishul and the rising sun to be in the Andheri East Assembly bypoll. However, they haven't taken a final call.

Notably, Shiv Sena got its fixed election symbol of 'Bow and Arrow' in 1989. Before that, they had contested elections on different symbols like sword and shield, coconut tree, railway engine and cup and plate.

The Uddhav faction also considered three names for the party to be used in the Andheri East by-polls.

  • Shivsena Balasaheb Thackeray 
  • Shivsena Prabodhankar Thackeray
  • Shivsena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray will address the people at 6 p.m. through Facebook live, said former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

EC freezes Shiv Sena's 'Bow & Arrow' symbol

The Election Commission on Saturday froze Shiv Sena's 'Bow and Arrow' symbol for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll as the claim over the party symbol by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav factions are pending before the poll body.

In an interim order, the commission asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

Scheduled on November 3, the bypoll to the Andheri East Assembly seat was necessitated due to the death of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

The Uddhav faction has decided to field Ramesh Latke's wife Rujuta Latke while former Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to support her.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ally of the Eknath Shinde faction, has decided to field Murji Patel, a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

