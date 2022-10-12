After 'Bow & Arrow', Uddhav Risks Losing 'flaming Torch' Symbol? Samata Party To Move EC

After losing the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction faced a fresh challenge from the Samata Party over the 'Flaming Torch' symbol. Founded by the late George Fernandes and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in 1994, this party won seats in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Manipur. After a majority of its members switched allegiance to JDU, the Samata Party was derecognised as a state party in 2004. While the 'Flaming Torch' was the erstwhile reserved symbol of the Samata Party, the Election Commission of India declared it as a free symbol on October 10 and allocated it to the Thackeray camp.

Reacting to this, Samata Party national president Uday Mandal stated, "We have a strong objection to the allocation of 'Mashaal' to Shiv Sena by the Election Commission. We will approach the Election Commission that the 'Mashaal' symbol is the identity of Samata Party. The Election Commission has stated in its notification that the 'Mashaal' symbol was reserved for Samata Party. At one point in time, our party used to be a national party. As the Election Commission has said, our party has been derecognised. Even if Samata Party has been derecognised, we have not stopped contesting elections."

He added, "In the future, our party can be recognised. So when this symbol is reserved for us, how can you give it to another party? We have a strong objection to this. We will request the Election Commission to allocate this symbol to us or reserve it. If need be, we will approach the courts too. We are confident that we will get justice. We don't have any personal enmity with Shiv Sena."

EC freezes Shiv Sena's symbol

On July 19, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde filed a plea before the EC to declare the group led by him as Shiv Sena and also allot the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to it. In subsequent communications, his camp submitted the affidavits of 12 out of 19 MPs, 40 out of 55 MLAs, 11 state chiefs, 144 office-bearers and 1,51,483 primary members to show its strength. In wake of the by-election to the Andheri Assembly seat on November 3, it urged the EC to urgently dispose of the plea. However, the Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Shinde camp of short-circuiting the proceedings in the garb of the bypoll.

It asserted that over 10 lakh affidavits of primary members will be filed before the poll body in at least 4 weeks. But the EC decided to freeze the party name and symbol on October 8 to ensure that the by-election is free of confusion and contradiction. Subsequently, the poll body allocated new names- Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena for the Thackeray faction and Shinde group respectively. While the Thackeray faction's new election symbol is the 'flaming torch', the Shinde camp bagged the 'two swords and a shield' symbol.