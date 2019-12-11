After CAB Flip-flop, Shiv Sena Walks Out Before RS Voting; Sanjay Raut Says 'no Point'

Ahead of voting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), the three Shiv Sena members walked out of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 11. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who was one of them said later, "Yes, Shiv Sena has boycotted the voting." Shiv Sena earlier on Monday had voted in favour of the Bill in the Lok Sabha. Raut had also stated that Shiv Sena will support the bill in Rajya Sabha only if the Center answers all the questions that were raised by party chief and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

Sanjay Raut's comment

Speaking to the media, Raut said, "We wanted a few answers to our questions. But I and my party thought that if we are not getting any answers properly then there is no point in opposing or supporting the bill." Further, speaking about vote bank politics, he said, "The vote bank politics should not be played. It is not correct. Do not attempt to create a Hindu-Muslim divide again. Also, there is nothing in this Bill for Tamil Hindus of Sri Lanka."

It was good of Shiv Sena to stick with the Hindutva ideology in the matter of CAB. SS did not vote against the CAB. Time to open a channel with SS and win them back. They can keep CM post for 2 1/2 years — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 11, 2019

Amit Shah questions Sena

Home Minister Amit Shah questioned the Sena's changing stance over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament, Amit Shah asked their former saffron ally to share with the people as to what transpired overnight. He said, "Shiv Sena supported the Bill yesterday. They should tell the people of Maharashtra as to what happened within the span of a night that they changed their stand today."

CAB passes in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 11, passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) by a majority of 125-105 votes. This comes after more than 40 MPs including P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, and Vaiko put forth their arguments either in favour or against the CAB.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha with a roaring majority of 311 votes in favour and 80 against the Bill. The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who had fled due to persecution and have sought refuge in India since December 31, 2014, or before.

