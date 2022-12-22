After Calls To Stop Cong's Bharat Jodo, BJP Suspends Its Jan Akrosh Yatra Amid Covid Rise

Amid the ongoing scare over the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday decided to stop its Jan Akrosh Yatra in Rajasthan, which was flagged off by the BJP national chief JP Nadda on December 1. Notably, the yatra was aimed at making the people of Rajasthan aware about the anti-people policies of the ruling Congress government.

Informing about the same, BJP MP Arun Singh said, "In view of the increasing COVID cases across the world, the BJP cadre in Rajasthan has decided to put a stop to its ongoing Jan Akrosh Yatra in Rajasthan. The central government has also released guidelines regarding the same and we are following that as the safety of people is of utmost importance."

"Rahul Gandhi should also stop his yatra in view of the COVID protocols. If he doesn't want to stop his yatra, then he should definitely follow the guidelines issued by the government to curb the spread of the deadly virus," he added.

Congress in no mood to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

Amid calls to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday stated that BJP is using COVID-19 as an excuse to stop his yatra . He further claimed that the saffron party is trying to stop his yatra as they are scared.

Referring to Mandaviya's letter, Rahul Gandhi said, "It's their (BJP) new idea, they wrote a letter to me saying COVID is coming and stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra, they are scared of India's truth."

#WATCH | ...It's their (BJP) new idea, they wrote a letter to me saying COVID is coming & stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra, they are scared of India's truth: Rahul Gandhi on Union Health min's letter pertaining to Covid protocols in Bharat Jodo Yatra pic.twitter.com/BCzziH2n06 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

Health Minister asks Rahul to follow COVID protocols in Yatra

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday asked the Congress leader to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Union Minister also advised the Congress scion to postpone his nationwide walkathon in view of the increasing COVID cases across the world.

"COVID-19 guidelines must be strictly followed during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that is going on in Rajasthan. The use of masks-sanitizer should be implemented and it should be ensured that only vaccinated people participate in the march. And whoever is joining the march must be quarantined before and after taking part in the Yatra," Mandaviya wrote in his letter.

"If following COVID-19 protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra should be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter read.