Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has raised the demand for all Union government exams to be held in regional languages. While speaking to the people in his video show 'Ungalil Oruvan', where he gives answers to various questions in a self-released clip, Stalin said the "process has just begun."

"We have to give our voices to conduct all Union government exams in all regional languages," he said.

After CAPF exams, Stalin demands all centre-level exams be held in regional languages.

A questioner asked that recently it has been announced that many Union Government exams will be conducted in 13 state languages, including Tamil, so, "can we expect it to be extended to all 22 languages in Schedule VIII?"

Responding to the same, Stalin said it should happen soon and that it is a long-pending demand of his DMK party before the Centre, State Legislative, and People's Forum. He further said that as a result of this demand, not just the youth of Tamil Nadu but the youth of many other Indian states have received the right to write the exams in their respective languages.

"Let's give our voice to extending all Union government exams to be conducted in all regional languages, and we will win this," said Stalin.

The latest development has come days after MK Stalin expressed strong objection to the decision of the CAPF to conduct its recruitment examination for constables only in Hindi and English. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he called the notification issued by the CRPF to conduct its computer-based exam only in English and Hindi blatant discrimination. He also referred to this as a denial of equality of opportunity to non-Hindi-speaking people.

However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs later approved conducting the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Constable (General Duty) examination in 13 languages, including Tamil in addition to Hindi and English.

Stalin welcomes decision to hold CAPF exams in regional languages

The Home Ministry's decision was welcomed by Stalin, and on Twitter, he wrote, "As a result of my letter to Union Minister Amit Shah, the Union government has announced that it will conduct the CAPF exam in all state languages. I wholeheartedly welcome this decision and reiterate our demand to provide question papers in Tamil and other state languages in all union government exams."