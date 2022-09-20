After CBI & ACB, ED To Swing Into Action In J&K's Roshni Scam Case; Top Leaders Under Lens

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Enforcement Directorate is most likely to probe the Roshni scam. Notably, Enforcement Directorate will be the third agency to be probing the Roshni Act Scam. Several leaders of the Peoples' Democratic Party, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Congress, and other regional parties are under the scanner.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said, “ Government in the 90s ensured land to people under the Roshni Act, but they were fooled. They were told to register where colonies were built to be regularised. However, only top bureaucrats and officials were regularized. Several things will be revealed by ED after the investigation.”

Only 76 cr generated in Roshni Act

The Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting Ownership to the Occupants) Act, popularly known as the Roshni Act was enacted in 2001 by the president of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Farooq Abdulah. The Roshni Act had proposed to transfer ownership of state land to its occupants for a nominal fee determined by the government. Money from these transfers was to fund power projects in Jammu and Kashmir – hence the moniker, “Roshni Act”.

For years, transactions under the law have been plagued by allegations of corruption and challenged in court. The Roshni scam involves about Rs 25,000 crore but only 76 crores were generated. Illegal occupants of government and forest land were given ownership rights under the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act.

Land allocated to political elites

According to reports, land allocations under the act favoured political elites and powerful officials. However, several allocations were also made to poor families who had occupied state land for years. The main aim of this act was to utilize the money that will be generated from the sale of this forest and state land to the occupants for the generation of electricity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources revealed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was soft-pedalling on the Roshni Act Scam probe as it could register 18 FIRs since October 2020 and filed charge sheets in just two cases.