After Centre's Hammer On PFI, Miffed SDPI Seeks 'secular' Parties' Support To Oppose Govt

After the central government hammered the Popular Front of India (PFI) under UAPA and banned the group and its affiliates for 5 years by declaring them "unlawful association", the political outfit of the banned PFI --Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has now called on 'secular' parties to support them against the government.

Miffed over the banning of the PFI, the SDPI in its press release has attacked the central government by calling the 5-year ban on the outfit a "direct blow on democracy". Rather than speaking about the incriminating documents and materials seized by the investigating agencies during their mega-raids-- 'Operation Octopus' at places linked to the PFI, the group's political wing is now resorting to the garb of "freedom of speech" under attack.

Ban on PFI and Associates is Part of Undeclared Emergency by the BJP regime#PFI @PFIOfficial @MKFaisy pic.twitter.com/WtVvnMD2zJ — SDPI (@sdpofindia) September 28, 2022

Notably, the NIA who led the raids against PFI across the country, in its remand report said that the outfit is allegedly causing disaffection against India and propagating an alternative justice delivery system. The organisation encourages vulnerable youths to join terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda, the NIA said in its remand report to a Kochi court. It further alleged that the PFI conspired to establish an Islamic rule in India by committing terrorist acts as a part of violent Jihad.

SDPI seeks support from 'secular' parties against Centre

Not speaking on the NIA's allegations and the grave findings against the PFI, SDPI's national president MK Faizy said there is an "undeclared emergency" in the country. Even after the NIA said that it recovered a "Hit-List" during the raids against the PFI, the SDPI chief called the action against the outfit an "undeclared emergency".

Further, in the official release, the SDPI claims that the central regime has ruthlessly suppressed freedom of speech, protests and organisations. Faizy accused the union government of misusing the investigating agencies and finally, he calls all the secular parties and people to oppose the ruling BJP government and save democracy, according to the SDPI press release.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in May, the Kerala High Court had said there was no doubt that the SDPI as well as its parent body PFI are extremist organisations. The single-judge bench of the High Court comprising Justice K Haripal also acknowledged that the organisations were indulging in serious acts of violence, and despite that, he said that they were not banned.

PFI banned

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Union government banned the PFI and its affiliate organizations for a period of 5 years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA.