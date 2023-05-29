After Comparing New Parliament To Coffin, RJD Insults Sacred Sengol

After comparing the new Parliament to a coffin, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is now mocking the sacred Sengol installed in the Lok Sabha. In a tweet, the Tejashwi Yadav-led party posted a picture of late actor Amrish Puri holding an object similar to a sceptre. "Have you seen this movie lately in which a huge actor is holding some familiar object in his hand? Please tell the name of the artist and film," the tweet by the RJD read.

This comes just a day after RJD posted a picture of the triangular-shaped Parliament building next to a coffin with the caption "What is this." After the tweet sparked controversy, Tejashwi Yadav said that he was not aware of it.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said about the coffin analogy that the party did not equate the Parliament to it but rather only asked a question. He even went on to say that it was a matter of "perspective" to compare the Parliament to a coffin.

"The Parliament does not belong to the Prime Minister or the BJP. It has been made by the tax paid by the citizens. But if the Constitution has lost its soul, then what is the use of the building?" he questioned. The picture posted by the RJD features the late Bollywood veteran from the 1987 movie 'Loha' starring Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. While the Sengol in Parliament once signified the transfer of power in 1947 and literally translates to righteousness, it was equated with a weapon of the villain of the movie.

Apart from the RJD, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi who installed the Sengol in the new Parliament's Lok Sabha in the presence of spiritual gurus from Tamil Nadu. The Bengal CM posted a picture of pre-independence leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Rajendra Prasad and compared them with the PM standing with the Adheenams in the Parliament.

It is not surprising that a Chief Minister, who detests her own people, presides over their brutal rape and murder, has no love lost or respect for the people of Tamilnadu. It is futile to expect Mamata Banerjee, who is corrupt to the core, to understand what a life of sacrifices… https://t.co/g9dYOhLm2I — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 29, 2023

Hitting back at the Bengal CM, BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted, "It is not surprising that a Chief Minister, who detests her own people, presides over their brutal rape and murder, has no love lost or respect for the people of Tamilnadu. It is futile to expect Mamata Banerjee, who is corrupt to the core, to understand what a life of sacrifices is."