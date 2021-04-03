After Cong Denies Alliance With ISF, Party Chief Siddiqui Says 'we Don't Think That Way'

Amid the reports of infighting in the Congress-Left-ISF alliance (christened as "Sanyukta Morcha"), which was formed to contest in the West Bengal elections, ISF (Indian Secular Front) chief Abbas Siddiqui said that despite the Congress party denies having an alliance with ISF, Abbas Siddiqui said that the two parties are working together in West Bengal.

While speaking to ANI, the ISF chief said, "Congress denies having an alliance with us but we don't think that. We want Sanjukta Morcha to form the government and Congress workers to do better as they are struggling too. If their leadership thinks differently, what can we do?" READ | West Bengal contributes highest to small savings schemes

ISF Chief: 'Congress should explain the difference'

Stating that his party cannot probe into the minds of the Congress leaders, Siddiqui said that unless Congress tells anything openly, his party will not be able to know what they think. Informing that his party is campaigning for the Congress candidates as well, he informed that some Congress party leaders have called ISF communal.

Asserting that it is Congress who should explain the differences between the two parties, the ISF chief said, "At some places, the results of "Samyukta Morcha" (Bengal alliance between Congress, Left & ISF) is good while at some places other parties are doing well. This is what we are hearing. But I want every voter to vote for their favourite candidate." READ | Bengal governor congratulates central police forces, state police after 84pc polling in second phase

With the poll narrative for the Bengal polls being sharply polarized between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP, the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is fighting to prove its political relevance of the parties in it and is pinning its hopes to be the kingmaker in case of a fractured mandate. Earlier on March 4, the Left, Congress, and Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance was finalized. According to reports, the Left is contesting 165 seats, Congress 92 seats whereas ISF 37 seats.

West Bengal Polls

The first two phases of polling in West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 79.9 and 80.43% respectively. Voting for 31 seats in the third phase will be conducted on April 6 and that for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to the polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

