After Cong, TMC & AAP, Now Shiv Sena Gives Nod To Sharad Pawar's Presidential Candidature

After the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiv Sena has now given a nod to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's name as the Opposition's Presidential candidate. Sources have informed Republic that the MVA ally has approved Pawar's name for the Presidential nomination. Meanwhile, Republic has learned that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be speaking to TMC, NCP, and AAP between today and tomorrow to present the government's side ahead of the elections.

Notably, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has authorized President JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties on presidential polls. The two will interact with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition United Progressive Alliance (UPA) constituents, besides other parties on the presidential elections. It is believed that BJP with its present strength in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, as well as in many state assemblies, will be in a comfortable position. The party's counter candidate is awaited.

The development also comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states seeking a joint meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. In her invite to eight Chief Ministers, and 14 Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav, amongst others, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo asserted that there was a need to come together with an initiative of "strong and effective opposition against the divisive forces."

Earlier, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had given a similar call to hold talks with all like-minded parties over the possibility of fielding a common candidate following which, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge met Sharad Pawar.

Presidential Elections 2022

The Presidential polls for electing the next President of India will be held on July 18, 2022. During the polls, 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to decide on the successor to incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term ends on July 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has informed that the notification for the election will be issued on June 15 and the last date for nomination will be June 29. The voting will be carried out on July 18 and the counting of the votes will be held on July 21.