After Congress MP Sudhakaran's 'toddy Tapper' Remark, Kerala CM Says 'not Offended'

After senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran on Tuesday said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who hails from a family of 'toddy-tappers' will be remembered as the first Chief Minister from working-class to use a helicopter, the latter said that he was not offended by his remarks. Speaking further, Pinarayi Vijayan said that he does not consider the comments as abusive as he was the son of a toddy tapper.

The Kerala Chief Minister said, "I have said earlier also that my father was a toddy tapper. My elder brother was also a toddy tapper. The second brother too knew the job but started a bakery."

Pinarayi Vijayan reacts to Sudhakaran's comments

While stating that he belongs from an agrarian family, Vijayan said that he is not offended by the comments. The Kerala CM said, "I does not take it as abuse. I am the son of a toddy tapper. I am proud that I am the son of a hardworking man." The Chief Minister also said that even Ramesh Chennithala had to change his stance in the matter. "People of the state very well know my lifestyle," he added.

Earlier on Friday, several Congress leaders in a sought of a u-turn, sought to play down Sudhakaran's remark, saying that it was not abusive. The Congress' disciplinary committee had earlier said it will look into the matter, but party's Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal claimed the statement was made in a colloquial manner.

Congress MLA Shanimol Usman, who had earlier slammed Sudhakaran for his remarks, tendered an unconditional apology to the MP, saying she should have spoken to him before reacting. However, Chennithala, in response to questions posed by reporters said that such comments could have been avoided.

Earlier on Friday, Chennithala told the media that his reaction yesterday was a "general statement" and Sudhakaran was an asset to the Congress party. "Sudhakaran said he didn't make any abusive statement against the CM. When I enquired, it was true. I made a general statement in the matter when reporters asked me. He is a popular leader and an asset for the Congress party."

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran, who met the media in Delhi, stood by the statement, saying he only mentioned the occupation of Vijayan's family to point out his "lavish lifestyle" now.

(With PTI inputs)