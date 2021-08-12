The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) suffered a major setback on Thursday after the highly-anticipated launch of the GSLV-F10 rocket failed midway. Though the 51.70-meter tall rocket lifted as per the schedule, the mission could not be accomplished fully as the rocket’s cryogenic engine failed to fire up.

Amid this sulky moment for the ISRO, a war of words ensued between Minister of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, with both drawing references to Vikram Sarabhai.

Reacting to the satellite launch failure, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Friday saying that ISRO has the resilience to bounce back, and it will. He however added the space agency should be allowed to function as a scientific and technological enterprise, as put in place by Indian physicist and astronomer Vikram Sarabhai and Indian aerospace engineer Satish Dhawan.

The Congress leader contended that there is "far too much political grandstanding" attached to space missions at the moment.

Current & Former Space Ministers spar over Sarabhai

Reacting to his remarks, Union Minister Jitendra Singh reminded Ramesh of the 'Space-related pitfalls' that took place during the Congress regime. Recalling the mysterious midnight death of Vikram Sarabhai, Singh said, the astronomer could have contributed valuably for many more years, 'had refrained from political interference.'

Jairam ji,please dont forget,most of Space related pitfalls,including mysterious midnight death of Vikram Sarabhai,happened during Congress regime.Going by same analogy,had Congress refrained from political interference,Sarabhai could have contributed valuably for many more years https://t.co/byLzuGp4CI — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 12, 2021

Vikram Sarabhai was an Indian astronomer and physicist who initiated India's space research and helped develop nuclear power in the country. Sarabhai died at the age of 52, on December 30, 1971, due to cardiac arrest in Thiruvananthapuram. He had a telephonic conversation with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam just an hour before his death.

The failure in launching Satellite EOS-03 comes two years after the ISRO suffered another setback during the launch of Chandrayaan-2. That project, aimed at sending a lander on the moon, did not yield the desired results. Chandrayaan-2 was launched on 22 July 2019, with an aim to land on the south pole of the moon. However, the lander Vikram hard-landed on September 7, shattering India’s dream of becoming the first country to successfully land on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt.

(Image Credit: PTI/Twitter)