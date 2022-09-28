After Congress, RJD's Lalu Yadav Demands Ban On RSS; Calls It 'worse Than PFI'

After the Union government announced a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday demanded a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Referring to the ban on PFI, the former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD president said that the idea that 'only Muslim organisations are being targeted' should not be propagated.

Addressing the media, the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav compared RSS to PFI and questioned the central government over its crackdown on just PFI. "Every organisation similar to PFI, including RSS, should be banned. It should not be propagated that only Muslim organisations are being targeted. RSS was banned earlier as well during the emergency," the RJD supremo added.

"All such organisations must be banned and investigation should be carried out by the government. RSS is worst than PFI, it should be banned," Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

Notably, Lalu Prasad Yadav's comments came after Congress also questioned the Government of India for only targeting PFI. Congress Lok Sabha MP Kodikunnil Suresh also compared the PFI to RSS and accused the latter of communalism.

Congress compares PFI to RSS

Soon after a ban of five years was announced on PFI by the central government, Congress Lok Sabha MP Kodikunnil Suresh compared PFI to RSS. Speaking to the media on the PFI ban, Suresh who is also the Chief Whip of Congress in the Lok Sabha claimed that RSS also perpetuates communalism in the country. Making a flawed comparison between the two outfits, he contended that nothing will be achieved unless RSS is also banned by the Centre.

"We are also demanding a ban on RSS also. PFI ban is not a remedy. RSS is also indulging in communalism across the country. RSS is spreading Hindu communalism everywhere. RSS and PFI are equal. So, the government should ban both," the Congress leader said.

'There should be no selectiveness': JKNC leader

Following the Centre's announcement, National Conference Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir while speaking to Republic Media Network said, "PFI organisation was not known to many until today. It has recently come to light due to extensive multi-city raids across the country. Its ban was demanded for a very long time. Their activities were detrimental to the nation."

However, he further stated that there should be no selectiveness. "RSS was also banned once. RSS has been conducting activities in the name of religion. Why aren’t its activities looked at? People should not be mere spectators. They should see what RSS is advertising," he added.