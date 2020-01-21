'It Was A Planned Attack': BJP's Mahendra Solanki on Scuffel with Congress' Jitu Patwari 

After a massive fight erupted between Madhya Pradesh Congress Minister Jitu Patwari and BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, during the district planning committee meeting on Tuesday, BJP MP Mahendra Solanki lashed out at the Congress for suppressing his voice.

In conversation with Republic TV, the BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh narrated his side of the story and spoke about the fight between both the parties.

"The fight started when Congress Minister Jitu Patwari came to the meeting with some unofficial people. The sitting arrangement was also not as per the protocol. When I raised this issue, all the Congress leaders opposed it. The sitting arrangements were changed later. Congress leaders also didn't let me raise the topic of public welfare. A congress worker also started raising his voice against me when I raised the issue of land mafia," he said.

Adding to his statement further he also alleged the Congress party of sending its workers to display black flags and raise slogans against him. "When I stepped out of the meeting, slogans were raised and black flags were shown to me."

Congress Minister Patwari blames Solanki for creating a ruckus

While addressing the media shortly after the meeting, Congress leader Jitu Patwari had blamed the BJP MP for creating a ruckus during the meeting and not behaving in a civilized manner.

In his statement, Patwari said, "I believe that all the representatives of the people be it an MLA, MP or a Minister has to maintain decorum. Since the last 3 meetings, he has been creating a dispute and has been constantly talking off track. I appeal to my MP friend through the media that you are a public representative, you should have a decent way of working that would honour the people who have voted for you."

Routine meeting at Dewas Jansampark PRO

According to the official Twitter handle of Jansampark MP, the meeting was a routine meeting called to discuss matters of public welfare at the Collector's chamber.



