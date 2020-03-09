After Daughter Launches Plurals Party, JDU's Vinod Chaudhary Says No JD(U) Support To Her

After Janata Dal (United) MLC (Member of Legislative Council) Vinod Choudhary's London-based daughter Pushpam Priya Choudhary declared herself as Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the former MLC clarified that the JD(U) is not supporting her decision, as this comes as a challenge to the top leadership of the party.

"It is her decision to declare herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" and she is educated enough to decide for herself," Vinod Chaudhary stated while interacting with the reporters.

When asked if the move is supported by JD(U), Chaudhary said, "Why will the party support me. They have no right to support. My daughter is challenging the top leaders of the party."

Pushpam Priya Choudhary launches 'Plurals' party

Earlier on Sunday, daughter of former MLC Vinod Chaudhary, Pushpam Priya Choudhary had launched her own 'Plurals' party and declared herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. London-based Priya's announcement was carried by various Hindi and English newspapers in Bihar on Sunday.

She also took to her official Twitter handle and wrote about the need for change in Bihar.

Bihar needs pace, Bihar needs wings, Bihar needs change. Because Bihar deserves better and better is possible. Reject bullshit politics, join Plurals to make Bihar run and fly in 2020. #PluralsHasArrived #ProgressiveBihar2020 pic.twitter.com/GiQU00oiJv — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) March 8, 2020

Bihar Elections

In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Nitish Kumar, in 2013, broke the 17-year-old alliance, claiming 'external interference' won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the party came back to power after Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the old ally.

In 2010 Assembly elections, the JD(U) was the ‘big brother’ and had contested 141 seats, leaving 102 seats for the BJP in the 243 assemblies. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the JD(U) had contested 25 seats and the BJP 15 seats. While Nitish Kumar has already been declared as leader of the NDA for 2020 Bihar assembly elections, it will be interesting to see how the seat-sharing pact of the NDA unfolds.

(With inputs from ANI)