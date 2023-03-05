CPIM Leader Manik Sarkar Dubs Polls 'farce' After Defeat In Tripura Assembly Elections

After the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) lost the Tripura assembly elections, former Chief Minister and party leader Manik Sarkar said that the polls were converted into a "farce" while calling the election results "unexpected".

Speaking to ANI after the Tripura polls debacle, Manik Sarkar said, "It is unexpected as the government’s performance was zero, democracy was attacked and the electorate’s right to exercise franchise freely was snatched away. The polls were converted to a farce, and the Constitution didn’t work."

The CPIM leader alleged that several factors helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in dividing the anti-BJP votes. "One thing is clear, 60% of the electorate didn’t vote for BJP. The anti-BJP vote got divided... People have started saying who helped BJP to come to power again. It is very clear, but I don’t like to mention any party’s name," Sarkar said.

'TMC came to help BJP': Manik Sarkar

The former Tripura CM attacked Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of helping the BJP in the polls.

"I want to ask what is Mamata Banerjee doing in West Bengal? TMC is destroying democracy there. Corruption is rising. Who does not know the things done by TMC leaders? BJP would not have won in two to three seats if TMC’s vote was not there. TMC came to help the BJP," the CPIM leader said.

Notably, the Tripura assembly election results came on March 2 wherein the ruling alliance of BJP-IPFT won 33 seats in the 60-seat assembly. The Congress-Left alliance bagged 14 seats, while the newly formed Tipra Motha registered victory on 13. On the other hand, CM Mamata's TMC failed to get a single seat in the Tripura polls.

(With inputs from ANI)