The trouble for AAP spilled over to Punjab as the Congress party demanded a CBI probe into the liquor policy drafted by the Bhagwant Mann-led government. A delegation led by Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa submitted a memorandum in this regard to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday. According to the Sonia Gandhi-led party, the new policy has caused a huge loss to the state and rendered local traders jobless.

The memorandum alleged, "This policy has been tailor-made to suit a few contractors who are close to the powers that be. The Punjab liquor policy enacted by the government in Punjab is the replica of the liquor policy in Delhi, where huge benefit with monopoly was provided to a select few people. Rather, the policy has been drafted by the same person, who is now the mastermind of the Delhi liquor policy and facing CBI and ED probe."

This was a reference to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Congress demanded, "We earnestly request you to order a CBI probe into the Punjab liquor policy as, like in India, it will reveal so many wrongdoings and how much money was exchanged between those who made the policy and those who got benefited by it. Besides, the new liquor policy has rendered the local Punjabi traders completely jobless as the trade is being now controlled by outsiders, with undue patronage by the government".

Memorandum to Honourable Governor Banwari Lal Purohit ji seeking CBI inquiry into the Punjab Liquor policy on pattern of Delhi & inquiry by National Investigation Agency into illegal sand mining along the international border. pic.twitter.com/1LKlNu6tz7 — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) September 1, 2022

Delhi liquor scam

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.

On August 19, the CBI conducted a raid at 31 locations including Manish Sisodia's official residence in the national capital. Subsequently, AAP alleged political vendetta and accused BJP of trying to poach its 40 MLAs by offering them Rs.20 crore each. Moreover, it contended that Sisodia was asked to split AAP and join BJP in lieu of the cases against him getting quashed, a claim denied by the saffron party.