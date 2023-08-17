After 'demon' Barb, Congress Neta Randeep Surjewala Uses Indecent Language For Women

After calling BJP supporters 'Rakshas Pravarati' during a rally in Haryana, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has again sparked controversy with his choice of words. Rahul Gandhi's close aide Surjewala has now started abusing sisters and daughters in his public speeches.

A video shared by BJP IT head Amit Malviya on Twitter showed Surjewala using derogatory words for women while addressing the public in Rajasthan. Launching an attack at the Congress leader, Amit Malviya said that the party whose leaders use indecent language for women can never be serious about women's safety.

"After calling 23 crore countrymen who voted for BJP as demons, now Rahul Gandhi's close aide Randeep Surjewala has also started abusing sisters and daughters in his public speeches. The party whose leaders use such indecent language for women, can never be serious about women's safety. A clear example of this is visible in Rajasthan," said Amit Malviya.

Congress thinks poorly of India's voters: BJP

Earlier on Monday, August 14, Randeep Surjewala stoked a major controversy after he termed the BJP and those who vote for it as 'raakshas' (demons). "The people of BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) are 'raakshas' and those who vote for the party and support them are 'raakshas' too. Today, on this land of the Mahabharata, I curse them (BJP-JJP)," Surjewala said in a public rally in Haryana.

Meanwhile, launching a strong offensive against Surjewala, the saffron party alleged that Congress has abused voters and said that the people of India will relegate the Grand Old Party to a place of 'irrelevancy in democracy'.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi, in conversation with Republic TV, slammed Surjewala's remark of calling BJP supporters 'demons' and said that the statement from the Congress MP indicates how poorly he thinks of India’s voters. "I am really shocked and deeply hurt by the statement made by Randeep Surjewala. Not because he thinks so poorly of BJP, but because he thinks so poorly of India’s voters. It’s so unfortunate that because they have voted for the BJP, they are like demons? He deems them to be demons," she said.

"This is completely outrageous. It is a terrible statement... It is one thing to abuse BJP, but to curse the voters, he literally used the words ‘Main Shraap deta hoo’(I give curse to them). I mean who is he to go around giving shraaps? Why insults the voters?" she asked.