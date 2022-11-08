After Dhinakaran's 'ready To Form Alliance' Comment, OPS Attempts First-mover Advantage

As the rift within the AIADMK continues, former Tamil Nadu DyCM O Panneerselvam has reacted to Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran's remarks of being ready to form an alliance with anyone to defeat DMK and that divided AIADMK should unite. OPS said that he welcomes the comment and would possibly meet Dhinakaran soon.

Addressing the press, O Panneerselvam said, "I welcome his comments and will meet him if possible. DMK & AIADMK are like brothers but travelling on different paths." When asked if BJP is the main cause for the current 'tiff' within the party - OPS said, "no BJP has nothing to do with this."

"AIADMK is a party made for the party workers by MGR .. it will remain the same. There will be small issues within the party. But there will be nothing that can break our party. AIADMK is the welfare of the volunteers' party. It stands in such a way that the volunteers cannot be divided at any time. Minor problems come in and it goes away. All volunteers are united," OPS added.

Responding to a question on whether there's a problem in the party's leadership, he stated, "there is a small issue going on, and it will be resolved with time.", Speaking on if AIADMK will meet Amit Shah or PM Modi in Delhi, he replied, "We will see if there can be anything scheduled as they are planning to come to TN soon."

Tussle within AIADMK

On 11 July 2022, the AIADMK General Council abolished the dual leadership model and empowered EPS to be the Party Supremo. The General Council also expelled the Treasurer OPS and three others from their respective posts and primary memberships of the party for "anti-party" activities. On the same day, EPS was unanimously elected as the Interim General Secretary of the party at a general council meeting held at the Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace in Vanagaram, Chennai.

However, a single-judge bench of the Madras High Court ruled in favour of OPS on August 17 restoring the dual leadership in the party. He had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in the AIADMK General Council meeting on July 11 in which he was expelled and EPS was elected as the interim general secretary. After this, on September 2, a division bench of the High Court set aside this order. On September 30, the Supreme Court directed that the election for the General Secretary of AIADMK should not be held for now.

OPS had challenged the order of the division bench of the Madras High Court restoring EPS as the interim AIADMK general secretary. The SC issued notice on the plea filed by OPS. The stay on the election will continue until the appeal is heard by the SC on the next scheduled date of hearing, that is, November 21.