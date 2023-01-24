After Digvijaya Singh’s U-turn, Cong Attempts To Distance Itself From His 'proof' Remark

Congress attempted to distance itself from Digvijaya Singh’s statement insulting the Indian Armed forces’ surgical strikes in Balakot in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) post the Pulwama attack.

Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh stated the remarks are not representative of the Congress and that the party supports all ‘military actions that are in the national interest’.

In an outrageous comment on January 23, Congress MP and senior leader Digvijaya Singh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, completely dismissed the surgical strikes and asked for the proof of the people killed during the military action.

The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 23, 2023

‘Views do not reflect the position of Congress’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in an attempt to distance Congress from Digvijaya Singh's statement, said, “The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest.”

In a shocking action by Singh, even after the Congress distanced away from his comment, he posted a video and reiterated his previous position and raised questions about where the terrorists get the RDX from and why was the DSP caught with the terrorists released.

He said, “From where did the terrorist get 300 kg RDX in Pulwama incident? Devendra Singh DSP was caught with terrorists but then why was he released? We also want to know about the friendship between the Prime Minister of Pakistan and India.”

पुलवामा हादसे में आतंकवादी के पास ३०० किलो RDX कहॉं से आई? देवेंद्र सिंह डीएसपी आतंकवादियों के साथ पकड़ा गया लेकिन फिर क्यों छोड़ दिया गया? पाकिस्तान व भारत के प्रधानमंत्री के मैत्री संबंधों पर भी हम जानना चाहते हैं। pic.twitter.com/1wVbJEDPIC — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 23, 2023

‘No evidence, no proof’

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on January 23 insulted the armed forces by questioning the surgical strikes and said no proof was given. "They talk about surgical strike saying we killed so many people. But they gave no evidence, no proof. They are ruling by speaking lies," stated Digvijaya Singh.

Image: ANI