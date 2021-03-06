After DMK, Congress Extends Invite To NR Congress To Join Alliance For Puducherry Polls

In the latest development in poll-bound Puducherry, the Puducherry Congress Committee president has reportedly invited the NR Congress to join its alliance. As per sources, Former DMK minister and Karaikal district DMK secretary Nazim had earlier spoken about being ready to accept Rangasamy as the leader of the coalition party if he joins the secular team. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single-phase in Puducherry on April 6 followed by the counting of votes and declaration of the results on May 2. As per sources, Congress leader A. V Subramanian said that they were ready to welcome NR Congress if the latter volunteered.

"I'm not denying it. As in, we're against such undemocratic parties like BJP. So for that reason, if they (NR Congress) want to merge, we will discuss it. DMK only has been stating we're talking with them. If they're convincing them, we're not in conversation with them", A.V Subramanian said speaking to Republic.

However, on Friday, Puducherry BJP MLA V Saminathan claimed that the party's alliance with All India NR Congress' MLA Rangasamy will continue for the upcoming polls and that the decision would be made public tomorrow. Talking to Facebook, BJP MLA Saminathan said that NR Congress' Rangasamy would continue with BJP as its ally in the 'interest of the people'. Further, the BJP leader accused DMK of attempting to create confusion among the public by calling for a meeting with the NR Congress leader.

Deadlock between DMK-Congress continues over seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri allegedly broke down while he was narrating the ordeal during the first-round of seat-sharing talks with DMK and revealed that senior leaders of his party were insulted during the discussion, as per sources. Deadlock continues between allies DMK and Congress over seat-sharing for the upcoming Assembly elections, with the latter demanding a 'respectable' number of seats while the former is reportedly willing to give just 26 seats to the grand old party. According to sources, the Congress leader broke into tears while he was describing the first round of talks with DMK and allegedly claimed that senior Congress leaders were insulted.

Reports on Thursday also suggested a meeting between Congress and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), triggering speculations of the DMK ally possibly joining the third front in the making ahead of polls in Tamil Nadu. However, TNCC chief KS Alagiri dismissed the reports and maintained that it was for DMK to decide on seat-sharing between the two allies and said that the ball was in their court. The speculated Third Front is most likely to be led by Kamal Haasan along with other allies opposing the Dravidian parties and their allies.

Replying to a question, KS Alagiri denied the Congress had made a 'climb-down' on the number of seats it sought from the DMK. Some issues needed to be resolved only through dialogue and there was no room for a bargain among allies, he said. On party leader Rahul Gandhi not speaking about the DMK alliance during his recent campaign in Tamil Nadu, he said the assembly election was all about propaganda against the governments at the state and Centre, led by allies the AIADMK and the BJP respectively.

