After DMK Insults President Murmu, Mallikarjun Kharge Drags Ram Nath Kovind Into Row

The Congress party made yet another claim of caste discrimination by the BJP against President Droupadi Murmu as well as former President Ram Nath Kovind. Speaking at a rally in Jaipur on September 23, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Kovind was not invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building because he is "untouchable."

"If the foundation laying was done by an untouchable, then naturally it would have to be washed with Ganga water," Kharge alleged. He also made the same claims about President Murmu saying the guest list included many people including actors but not her. "This is an insult to the president," said Kharge.

Reacting to Kharge's comments, BJP General Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said while speaking to Republic TV, "I am very saddened because I thought Kharge Ji would not have the contaminated blood that other Congress members have."

Slamming the Congress for its mentality, Sirsa recalled how the opposition leaders were against President Murmu as a Presidential candidate and how they said 'we will die but not let her win.' Sirsa further said that he did not expect this from Kharge. The Congress President raised the issue of the President's absence from the inauguration ceremony in May as well saying, "It looks like the Modi government has ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons."

Congress speaks on DMK's line

The statements from Kharge follow those from Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin of the DMK, another I.N.D.I.A bloc member. During an event in Madurai on September 20, Stalin said that President Murmu was not invited to the Parliament inauguration on May 28 because she belonged to a tribal community and because she was a widow.

"The new Parliament building was inaugurated. They (BJP) got the Adheenams from Tamil Nadu for the inauguration, but the President of India was not invited because she is a widow and is from a tribal community. Is this Sanatan Dharma? We will continue to raise our voice against it," said Tamil Nadu's Youth Welfare and Sports Minister.