After Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament, TKS Elangovan sparked a controversy over the language row with 'Hindi will make us Shudra' remark, BJP leaders came forward to slam the MP for the same. Launching an attack on Elangovan for his comments, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy said that he strongly condemned the comments. Furthermore, the BJP leader sought an apology from the DMK MP.

BJP’s Narayanan Thirupathy, while speaking to Republic about Elangovan’s controversial comments, called the DMK a ‘divisive party’. The BJP leader called on Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to take action against the casteist comments. “We strongly condemn this,” Thirupathy said.

Further slamming the DMK for its MP’s comments, he said, “They have been doing this in order to hide their failure. They are unnecessarily creating this issue of caste in the language row. DMK is a divisive party. Unnecessarily they are doing this. MK Stalin should take action against this DMK leader, who is a slave of the English people. He should apologise,” the BJP leader told Republic.

DMK MP gives casteist spin to Hindi language row

After sparking a fresh controversy over the language row and saying that "Hindi speaking states are not developed", DMK MP Elangovan spoke to Republic and refused to apologise for his remark. Responding to the furore over his anti-Hindi remarks in an exclusive conversation with Republic, Elangovan said, "What is said in Sanskrit, will be forced on us that is what I meant. I was talking about various regional languages. I listed out states which are non-Hindi states and developed states (also).”

“I was talking about development. From West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Punjab, these are non-Hindi speaking and developed states today. I was passing a comment on a language... The language (Hindi) has not helped the development in UP, MP, Rajasthan and Bihar. I was quoting from the records.”

Saying that the people in the north were made shudra not because of their faults but because of the Manu-dharma, TKS Elangovan claimed, "Political parties in the north are trying to follow the Dravidian model only because this Manu-dharma divides people." The DMK MP further said that since Manu-dharma is practised in the northern states and people are made Shudras, adding that if the language from this part i.e. Hindi will be imposed, the culture also will be forced. "I said that this is attached to a language, so if the language is imposed on us, the cultural concept will be forced on us. And we will be made Shudras. This is what I meant," he told Republic.

Image: FACEBOOK/ ANI