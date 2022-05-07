After Drama Over Bagga's Arrest, Punjab Govt Vows 'strict Action' Against Peace Breakers

As Bagga was released on May 7, Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer appealed for action against people vitiating peace in the state of Punjab. In a dramatic turn of events on May 6, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested early in the morning on May 6, from his residence in Janakpuri in Delhi by the Punjab police. He was then released by an order of the Delhi court late in the night, but only after a tri-state faceoff between the police authorities of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

Punjab's Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer called for strict action against anti-Punjab forces and said,

"There should be strict action against those who are trying to vitiate peace of Punjab. The state has already faced a lot of uncertainty resulting in economic downturn. There is need for peace so that Industries come here. Those who want to disrupt peace are a threat to the sovereignty of the country. There should be strict action against them."

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, release and the tri-state faceoff

What did Punjab police do?

The National Secretary of BJP's youth wing and spokesperson of Delhi BJP, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was apprehended on May 6 from his house in Janakpuri in Delhi by the Punjab state police, acting on a complaint filed on April 1 by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sunny Ahluwalia.

He took objection against Bagga's relentless tweet-attacks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Ahluwalia accused Bagga of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

According to Punjab AG, Bagga was served several notices before arrest, but he refused to cooperate.

How did Delhi police react?

Meanwhile, the Delhi police filed an FIR after Bagga's father complained that his son was kidnapped by unknown people and a search warrant was issued by a court in Dwarka.

The role of Haryana police

After this, the Haryana police swiftly stopped the Punjab police convoy carrying Bagga, enroute to Mohali. Bagga's custody was then handed over to the Delhi police.

Finally in the wee hours on May 7, the court taking cognisance of the injuries Bagga had sustained during the day and also taking note of the threat he faced from Punjab police, ordered his release and also asked the Station House Officer of the Janapuri police station to ensure security to Bagga.

