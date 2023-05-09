After ED 'unearths' Liquor Scam In Chhattisgarh, BJP Wants Bhupesh Baghel To Resign

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel should resign, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Chandel adding that the alleged liquor scam unearthed by the Enforcement Directorate is 'one of the biggest corruption cases in the country'. "The liquor scam unearthed by ED is one of the biggest corruption cases in the country. Therefore, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel should immediately resign from his post."

In a remand application filed in a special court, the Enforcement Directorate claimed there was a "massive scam" in the liquor trade in Chhattisgarh by a syndicate, comprising high-level state government officials, private persons and political executives, news agency PTI reported. On Saturday, the ED arrested liquor businessman Anwar Dhebar, brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, in connection with the alleged scam.

Anwar Dheber must take Narco test: Chandel

The BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly further said, "Anwar Dheber and others linked to the case should be subjected to the Narco test, as it will expose the details of money transaction (sic)."

"The people of Chhattisgarh want to know where the money has gone which they amassed from coal and liquor scams. CM Baghel should come in front of the public and must give a detailed explanation. If this money would have been used in development works, Chhattisgarh would have headed towards progress but it was spent to appease political masters,” he said.

Chandel further said the scam has overshadowed Lalu Prasad Yadav's fodder scam.

Unprecendented corruption, says ED

Anwar Dheber was earlier held and produced on May 7, Sunday before the PMLA Special Judge of Raipur, who sent him to four days custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

After ED arrested Anwar, the brother of Congress leader and Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, the investigating agency stated that it has found evidence of "unprecedented corruption" and the "money laundering" of about Rs 2,000 crores, which was happening with the help of high-level politicians and bureaucrats.

An official statement said, "The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Anwar Dhebar yesterday under the provisions of PMLA 2002 in the liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. ED had earlier conducted searches at multiple locations in March and has recorded the statements of various persons involved in the process and collected evidence of unprecedented corruption and money laundering to the tune of Rs 2,000 crores between 2019-2022.”

