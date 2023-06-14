After Eknath Shinde Ad Stirs Up A Hornet's Nest, Fadnavis Smiling In Another

Why you’re reading this: A day after a Shiv Sena ad placed in newspapers sought to establish Eknath Shinde as the most popular chief minister of Maharashtra, more popular than his now-deputy but former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the party published a new ad on Wednesday that sought to show the solidity of the alliance. The ad published on Tuesday, BJP sources say, was from a well-wisher with no connection to the party.

Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra: The controversial ad

In the advertisement titled, "Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra," Shinde was projected as a more popular than Devendra Fadnavis in a survey. The ad stated that a recent Zed News-Matrize poll found that 26.1% of those surveyed favoured Shinde over Fadnavis for the position of chief minister in the next term. The ad seemingly did not go down well with the BJP.

So much so that it was speculated that Fadnavis cancelled his Kolhapur visit because he was upset over the ad. Later on, however, sources said, Fadnavis wanted to avoid travelling because of an issue with his eardrums.

Damage control?

On Wednesday (June 14) Maharashtra newspapers featured another advertisement. This time, there were pictures of Modi, Amit Shah, Anand Dighe and Balasaheb Thackeray on the top banner while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ picture along with Eknath Shinde.

There was no mention of Shinde surpassing Fadnavis in popularity; instead, the ad talked about support for and accomplishments of the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition.