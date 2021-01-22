After Eviction Notices, Mamata Challenges Centre On 'forcible Displacement' Of Immigrants

Ahead of the West Bengal elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she would not allow "forcible displacement" of any immigrants from land owned by the central government organization. Mamata Banerjee further said that she would hand over "pattas" (land certificates) to all such refugees. This statement by the Chief Minister comes amid reports that eviction notices have been put up at several such places.

Following a cabinet meeting, CM Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat said, "We have got information that at some places in Bankura and Habra, central government organisations have put up eviction notices. But our government would not allow any such things. We will give them (refugees) dalil (official document) in accordance with their merit."

Mamata Banerjee: 'We will hand over land certificates'

Speaking further, Trinamool Congress chief said that her dispensation has regularised 213 refugee colonies over the last two years, and issued a total of 2,79,000 land certificates. While clearly asserting that such evictions will not be allowed, she said that Bangladeshi immigrants who have been staying on those estates for several years will receive the land certificates and other official documents and those who have not received them so far, will get them soon.

While stating that her cabinet has also given its nod to grant freehold rights to the unauthorised inhabitants of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward number 109, West Bengal CM said, "Not a single colony will be left out. We are doing it for everyone, be it those living on state government land, on private property or on land belonging to central government organizations, like the railways." All refugee colonies in the state, including those in the city's Jadavpur, Behala, Dhakuria, Sonarpur, Ballygunge, and Beleghata areas, will get such rights, TMC supremo added

'The cabinet, overwhelmed by the response to the ruling dispensation's flagship programme ''Duare Sarkar'' (government at doorsteps), has agreed to extend its timeline for another phase to ensure that more and more people get to avail the benefits of the state-run schemes,' the chief minister said.

West Bengal elections

The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in the state is likely to be held in May 2021. Home Minister Amit Shah who was on a visit to the state in November, had exuded confidence of winning over 200 seats in the upcoming polls, a highly ambitious figure after the party won 18 seats of the 42 seats of West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha election. The saffron party has emerged as the main challenger for the TMC. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda have planned a visit to the state every month for party campaigning until the election month arrives.

hile the BJP has slammed the ruling party for the political violence and the issue of law and order in the state, the TMC has retaliated back vowing to never allow "outsiders" to take control of Bengal. At present, TMC holds 222 seats and claims to get 200+ in the upcoming assembly polls, despite BJP giving a fierce competition with dozens of TMC MLAs and workers joining BJP. Raking up issues of political violence and corruption, the BJP is asking Bengal voters to bring an end to the 'dictatorship' of Mamata Banerjee and once again establish a 'Sonar Bangla'.

(With PTI inputs)