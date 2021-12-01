After Farm Laws Repeal, Centre Rules Out Giving Aid To Deceased Farmers; Avers 'no Record'

Despite a vociferous demand from the opposition, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar revealed that the Centre would not provide financial aid to the kin of the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the three farm laws. This was in response to an unstarred question by Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Ranjan Singh, TN Prathapan, NK Premachandran, AM Ariff, Anto Antony, Dean Kuriakose, Sougata Ray and Abdul Khaleque on November 30. On Monday, both Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill via voice vote.

"Government of India announces Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 22 major agricultural commodities of Fair Average Quality (FAQ) each year in both the crop seasons after taking into account the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). Government also extends remunerative price to farmers through its various intervention schemes. The procurement at MSP is done by Central and State Agencies under various schemes of Government," Tomar elaborated on the Centre's endeavour to protect farmers' interest.

Rollback of farm laws

On November 19, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

Explaining the sequence of events leading to this decision, the PM said, "Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective."

Raking up the compensation demand in a letter addressed to PM Modi on November 21, Samyukta Kisan Morcha affirmed, "Around 700 farmers lost their lives during the agitation. Their families should be given compensation and be rehabilitated. Land should be given at the Singhu border to build a monument in the memory of the martyred farmers."