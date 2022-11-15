After Father, BJP Alleges 'love Jihad' In Shraddha Murder Case; Urges Police To Probe

After Shraddha's father suspected an angle of 'love jihad' behind his daughter's gruesome murder, the BJP leaders on Tuesday requested the Delhi Police to investigate the matter in connection with the allegation. Calling the incident unfortunate, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged that 'love jihad' is running as a mission in our country and therefore needs to be stopped.

Making the allegation, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "The murder of the Mumbai girl is very unfortunate. 'Love jihad' is being run as a mission in our country. Wooing Hindu girls in the name of love and then leaving them or murdering them, frequently occurs nowadays. The incident is really unfortunate. this needs to be stopped."

Adding to Giriraj Singh's comments, BJP MLA Ram Kadam while speaking to the media said, "The horrifying murder of the girl and then cutting her body into pieces is a crime. Everybody in the country is sad today. I request the Delhi police to probe if the brutal murder of Vasai resident Shraddha was a conspiracy case of love jihad?"

"It is important to know who is behind the incident. Whether a gang is working behind it or not? The incident is not just a murder case but is also a case of love jihad. There should be a probe to find the details. The girl should get justice. If we want to end the love jihad cases in our country, the police have to investigate the case in this direction as well," the BJP leader added.

Shraddha's father suspects 'love jihad'

After the spine-chilling murder plot of Shraddha came to the fore, her father demanded death penalty for the accused and suspected 'love jihad' behind the incident.

"I suspected a love jihad angle. We demand the death penalty for Aaftab. I trust Delhi Police and the probe moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn’t talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aaftab. I lodged the first complaint in Mumbai’s Vasai," Shraddha's father was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shraddha murdered brutally

The shocking murder case was reported after Delhi Police on November 14 solved the six-month-old brutal murder of Shraddha who was killed and allegedly chopped into pieces by her lover, Aaftab. Aaftab reportedly chopped Shraddha's body into 35 pieces. Shraddha first met Aaftab at a call center in Mumbai where the two used to work together. Soon they fell in love with each other. The family of Shraddha did not approve of her relationship with Aaftab and so the couple eloped (though didn't get married) and came to the national capital. They then started living together.

According to the information received, the accused revealed that he murdered Shraddha because she wanted to marry him and was pressuring him repeatedly. The accused have now been sent to a five-day police custody after he confessed that he murdered his partner over an argument.