After FIR Against Alka Lamba, Partap Singh Bajwa Claims AAP Using Police As Pvt Security

Calling the Punjab police's FIR against the former-AAP leader, Alka Lamba unnecessary, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP in Punjab is using police for personal reasons. This comes after a similar FIR was also filed against former-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas. The Punjab police has filed the case against both for creating hatred by allegedly making false allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's links with Khalistani forces. The statements by both leaders were made before the assembly elections in Punjab.

Partap Singh Bajwa alleging the AAP of a political attack stated, "The @AAPPunjab is using Punjab Police as their private security staff. Sending SIT notices & threatening those who have spoken out against them. This is a political attack against an individual who stood firm in her beliefs. Absolutely uncalled for action by Punjab Police."

The @AAPPunjab is using Punjab Police as their private security staff.



Sending SIT notices & threatening those who have spoken out against them. This is a political attack against an individual who stood firm in her beliefs. Absolutely uncalled for action by Punjab Police. https://t.co/DQPhoLQbbu — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) April 20, 2022

In the FIR, Alka Lamba has been summoned to report at the Police station, Sadar Rup Nagar in Punjab, before April 26.

Punjab Police raids house of former-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Punjab police raided Kumar Vishwas's house regarding a case filed against him under the Information Technology Act (IT) for allegedly doctoring a video. In a tweet targeted at AAP Chief, Kumar warned the Punjab CM Mann, "I am warning you that the man sitting in Delhi, whom you are allowing to play with the power given by the people of Punjab, will one day betray you and Punjab also. The country will remember my warning.”

In response, Kumar Vishwas was granted 'Y' category by the centre, wherein he will be guarded by the commandos of the CRPF. The controversy erupted after Vishwas quoted from his conversation with Arvind Kejriwal, where the latter stated, he will either become the Chief Minister of Delhi or of an independent nation (Khalistan).

IMAGE : ANI