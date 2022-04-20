Last Updated:

After FIR Against Alka Lamba, Partap Singh Bajwa Claims AAP Using Police As Pvt Security

This is after Punjab Police filed FIR against Congress leader Alka Lamba for creating enmity by allegedly making statements against Arvind Kejriwal.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Congress

IMAGE : ANI


Calling the Punjab police's FIR against the former-AAP leader, Alka Lamba unnecessary, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP in Punjab is using police for personal reasons. This comes after a similar FIR was also filed against former-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas. The Punjab police has filed the case against both for creating hatred by allegedly making false allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's links with Khalistani forces. The statements by both leaders were made before the assembly elections in Punjab. 

Partap Singh Bajwa alleging the AAP of a political attack stated, "The @AAPPunjab is using Punjab Police as their private security staff. Sending SIT notices & threatening those who have spoken out against them. This is a political attack against an individual who stood firm in her beliefs. Absolutely uncalled for action by Punjab Police."

In the FIR, Alka Lamba has been summoned to report at the Police station, Sadar Rup Nagar in Punjab, before April 26. 

Punjab Police raids house of former-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Punjab police raided Kumar Vishwas's house regarding a case filed against him under the Information Technology Act (IT) for allegedly doctoring a video. In a tweet targeted at AAP Chief, Kumar warned the Punjab CM Mann, "I am warning you that the man sitting in Delhi, whom you are allowing to play with the power given by the people of Punjab, will one day betray you and Punjab also. The country will remember my warning.”

READ | Kumar Vishwas' security upgraded to Y-category amid row over allegations against Kejriwal

In response, Kumar Vishwas was granted 'Y' category by the centre, wherein he will be guarded by the commandos of the CRPF. The controversy erupted after Vishwas quoted from his conversation with Arvind Kejriwal, where the latter stated, he will either become the Chief Minister of Delhi or of an independent nation (Khalistan).  

READ | Kumar Vishwas continues attack on Arvind Kejriwal; 'Isn't saying he'll oppose Khalistanis'

IMAGE : ANI

READ | Kumar Vishwas slapped with FIR over allegation on Kejriwal; served notice by Punjab Police
READ | BJP condemns Punjab police raid at Kumar Vishwas’ residence; 'Direct attack on democracy'
READ | Congress' Alka Lamba slams Arvind Kejriwal for making false promises ahead of Goa polls
Tags: Congress, AAP, Arvind Kejriwal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND